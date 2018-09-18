Cathedral to host Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima Oct. 8

The Diocese of Bismarck will host the International Centennial Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima on Monday, Oct. 8 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. The event begins at 8 a.m. and continues with all-day veneration of the pilgrim image. Adoration and confession will be ongoing throughout the day. The rosary will be recited at various times. Mass will be celebrated by Bishop David Kagan at 5:30 p.m. beginning with a welcoming procession of the statue of Our Lady followed by Imposition of Scapular and Rosary, re-coronation of Our Lady, and consecration of families to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Veneration of the image will continue after Mass until night prayer at 845 a.m. and a farewell at 9 p.m. During the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima in 2017, Pope Francis blessed and conferred the title “International Centennial Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima” to six statues, before sending them on tour to six continents. These statues were sent to remind everyone of the Blessed Mother’s message for prayer and reparation. In March 2018 the Holy Father extended the missionary pilgrimage of these statues in preparation for World Youth Day in Panama in 2019. The visit of the pilgrim image to the Cathedral is held in collaboration with the Alliance of the Holy Family International and the Diocese of Bismarck and is a reminder to everyone that prayer and reparation are the solutions the Blessed Mother gave to the world for peace and sanctity of family life.