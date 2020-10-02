Catholic Charities ND Sunday Oct. 24-25

Please join us in your parish or online at: www.CatholicCharitiesND.org to celebrate Catholic Charities Sunday on Oct. 24-25. This year there has been an increased need for charity care and other services, and so they especially need your support. Watch the video to learn how Catholic Charities North Dakota is adapting to reach those in need during the pandemic and increasing outreach by adding a new guardianship program for the elderly and mental health issues, starting telehealth for their counseling services, and expanding the AASK program and adding ND Post-Adopt services. Learn more, watch the new video and give securely online at www.CatholicCharitiesND.org or Facebook. Together, let’s celebrate “US” – united and strong!