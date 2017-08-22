Catholic Charities Sunday in September

The weekend Masses on Sept. 23-24 are dedicated to bringing awareness and support of the services offered by Catholic Charities of North Dakota. A short video presentation will be shown in each parish and then parishioners will join in prayer for the clients, staff, and supporters of Catholic Charities North Dakota (CCND). Parishioners will also have an opportunity to learn more about this ministry and support the works of mercy that happen every day at CCND. Information will be available in parishes or learn more at www.catholiccharitiesnd.org.