Catholic Charities Sunday is September 28-29th – Adoption Services

Since our beginning in 1923, for over 95 years Catholic Charities North Dakota has been dedicated to facilitating adoptions of children into loving, stable, and nurturing families. The Pregnancy, Parenting and Adoption Services (PPAS) program helps birth parents make the right decision for their child, and helps adoptive parents make the right choice for their family. There are three types of adoption: open, semi-open, and closed. No matter what type of adoption you may choose, we can help you work through the process! Adults Adopting Special Kids (AASK) is North Dakota's program providing adoption services to children in foster care and the families who adopt them. The program is a collaborative effort of Catholic Charities North Dakota and PATH North Dakota. Children in the AASK program are in need of a loving, permanent family to call their own. All the kids have been in foster care. They are unique with special concerns - they may be older, of a minority race, in a sibling group to be placed together, or may have physical, emotional or psychological needs. They are special kids looking for a home of their own!