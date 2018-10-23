Catholic Charities Sunday – One Month Later

Thank you to everyone who has joined with us for Catholic Charities Sunday! Already we have received several calls for more information about adoption or our other programs from those who heard about us at church. To date we have received about $80,000 from over 750 people and a number more who gave anonymously as part of parish collections. Many people and parishes are still mailing in their gifts but we are only around halfway to our goal of $150,000. If you missed our video or to watch again please visit www.CatholicCharitiesND.org. And if you have not participated yet it’s definitely not too late to join in – we still have a long way to go and would be Forever Grateful for Your Support!