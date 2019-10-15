Catholic Charities Sunday reminder

Thank you for your support so far of Catholic Charities Sunday! We have reached over $60,000 in donations, more than a 1/3 of the way to our goal of $150,000, but we still need a lot more help. If you believe in offering hope and healing through counseling and pregnancy, parenting, and adoption services to women, men, and children in please give online at www.CatholicCharitiesND.org/donate or mail your gift to: Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd Ste B, Fargo ND 58104. Your support gives strength to our communities across North Dakota.