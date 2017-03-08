Catholic Columnist George Weigel headlines Vocations Jamboree

George Weigel, biographer of St. John Paul II and Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, will offer the keynote address at the University of Mary’s Vocations Jamboree. For the second time in as many years, the University of Mary is partnering with the Diocese of Bismarck, Annunciation Monastery and Assumption Abbey to host the annual event, which is free and open to the public.



The Vocations Expo, which will showcase the unique charism, mission and history of each group, draws vocation directors and teams representing a wide range of religious orders and communities from across the nation. The group will meet at the University of Mary’s main campus in Bismarck March 24-25 to pray and worship together and witness to the beauty and joy of consecrated life. Weigel’s keynote address, “Living Memories of Saint John Paul II,” will take place on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 pm in the McDowell Activity Center.



Attendees, including University of Mary students and young people from the region, will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the visiting communities to learn more about the rich variety of religious life in the Church today. Missionary organizations representing both Catholic and Christian denominations will also participate.



“Everything we do at the University of Mary is geared toward inviting students to listen to how God is calling them to live a meaningful life of service,” says Dr. Peter Huff, executive director of the Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry. The presence of so many leaders active in faithful service brings honor to our institution and a great opportunity for our students. George Weigel's testimony to John Paul's heroic life will be a great inspiration to us all.”



A special feature of the Jamboree will be George Weigel’s visit with the religious orders attending the Vocations Jamboree and his reception of the university’s Lumen Vitae medal. The prestigious Lumen Vitae Medal, (Latin for “light of life”) is given to those who are champions of Catholic education and who bring others closer to Christ and his Church.



For more information on the Vocations Jamboree or George Weigel’s visit, go to www.umary.edu/vocjamcontact or Ed Konieczka, assistant director of the Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry, at vocjam@umary.edu or 701-355-8102.