Catholic Daughter Sunday Oct. 18

Catholic Daughter Sunday is celebrated on the third Sunday in October—on Oct. 18 this year. Spirituality and service is the heart and soul foundation of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas providing spirituality and shared activities under the support of a vibrant national organization. Members donate to charities, administer scholarship programs and strive to be helping hands. They embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all. Catholic Daughters worship together, pray together and help each other be the best Catholic women they can possibly be. For more information, go to the N.D. CDA website at, northdakotacatholicdaughters.org or on Facebook at ND Catholic Daughters of the Americas.