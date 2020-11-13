Catholic giving event Dec. 1-3

Bishop David Kagan and Bishop John Folda have announced a special giving opportunity for all Catholics in North Dakota called #GiveNDCatholic. This first-ever, joint fundraising event for the Diocese of Bismarck and the Diocese of Fargo gives all Catholics in North Dakota an opportunity to support their favorite Catholic organizations and charities on Dec. 1-3.
A designated, secure website link will be created and featured on both dioceses’ websites which will allow anyone to click and choose Catholic organizations and charities being highlighted by each diocese. Both bishops have selected the Catholic organizations and charities they wanted to focus on for this inaugural #GiveNDCatholic event.
This special three-day donation event helps kick off the charitable season, promotes year-end giving and brings the North Dakota Catholic Community together to give thanks for all the blessings God has bestowed upon them and an opportunity to share their blessings with good Catholic organizations and charities. The event is being held at the same time as the #GivingTuesday event, which is a 24-hour, global day of online giving held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
An exciting benefit of donating to this inaugural #GiveNDCatholic event is that $25,000 has been secured to be used as matching gifts for the first $25,000 raised in each diocese. Donations of any size are allowed, and all donations qualify for a charitable tax contribution. Donations may be made online or mailed directly to each diocese. More information and a list of the Catholic organizations and charities will appear in the next issue of the
Dakota Catholic Action.