Catholics can remain confident in scouting programs

Reverence is one of the twelve points of the Scout Law. A scout’s duty to God was a firm belief of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of the Boy Scouts. The diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting exists to support this commitment for all forms of scouting, including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Heritage Girls, Trail Life USA and others. There are a number of awards, emblems and patches than can be earned that are solid, Catholic-based in content, and fun.
“While I have withdrawn the formal sponsorship relationship between the Diocese of Bismarck and its Catholic institutions and the Boy Scouts of America, the specifically Catholic component of scouting, which is carefully monitored by our diocese and the National Catholic Committee on Scouting is very good,” Bishop Kagan said. “I support both the Religious Emblem and Religious Activity programs and parents and their children can have confidence in these programs.”
Religious emblems
There are two different Religious Emblems programs and they differ on who may participate in each program. The National Catholic Committee on Scouting (NCCS) has a four-emblem program that includes two emblems for Cub Scouts and two emblems for Boy Scouts or Venture Crew Members. The National Catholic Committee for Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls, under the direction of the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM), has a six-emblem program that is age specific but is also available for use by Catholic parishes, schools, youth groups, or other scouting organizations. Emblems that are earned are presented at the annual Bishop’s Scouting Mass which will take place at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit this September.
Religious activities
The NCCS has a series of five Religious Activities that can be earned by any youth or adult. This includes scouts, youth groups, families, schools or parishes. The five sets of Religious Activities include the Rosary Series, the Marian Series, the American Saint Series, the Modern Saint Series, and the Faith Series. For more information on each of the series, including the specific requirements for earning the patches, visit www.nccs-bsa.org/index.php/religious-activities.
The NFCYM also has a series of Catholic Faith Patches that can be earned by youth in grades 1 through 12. The two series currently available are Women in Scripture and Models of Faith. Each of these is designed to help our youth to grow in the awareness and knowledge of our faith, to encourage service to our communities, and to grow in holiness. Additional information can be found at
www.nfcym.org/patches
.
For more information on any of the Religious Emblem or Activities programs, contact Deacon Harvey Hanel at 701-250-7282, deaconh@bis.midco.net or Carl Ness at 701-258-7349, canes@nd.gov.
