Cause for canonization

On June 15, Bishop David Kagan announced the opening of the diocesan investigation which could lead to the beatification and canonization of North Dakota native Michelle Christine Duppong.
The announcement was made during Mass at the annual summer FOCUS new staff training at the University of Mary. FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) is a Catholic collegiate outreach whose mission is to share the hope and joy of the gospel with college and university students.
“Michelle’s holiness of life and love for God certainly touched us here in the Diocese of Bismarck, at the University of Mary, and throughout FOCUS, but hers is a witness which should also be shared with the Universal Church,” he said.
About Michelle’s life
Michelle was diagnosed with cancer on Dec. 29, 2014, and entered eternal life on December 25, 2015, at the age of 31. She grew up in Haymarsh, North Dakota and was serving as the Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Bismarck Diocese. Previously, she had served as a FOCUS missionary for six years including being part of the inaugural team at University of Mary in 2011.
Michelle graduated with a degree in horticulture from North Dakota State University in Fargo in 2006 where she first became familiar with FOCUS. While working as Director of Adult Faith Formation, she was instrumental in creating the diocesan Thirst Conference which continues to this day, bringing in national Catholic speakers to inspire the faithful.
Bishop Kagan shared that it was not long after he had celebrated Michelle’s funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit that he began receiving notes and long letters from people about how Michelle had been an inspiring influence on them. After about a year, he had decided to open a preliminary investigation into the possible cause for her canonization.
“The Church requires that a person be dead for five years before any such investigation begins,” Kagan explained. Covid delayed things a bit but by early 2021, he had enlisted a Bismarck priest who was helped by Michelle’s family to collect all her writings. This first examination of writings was completed in the first part of 2022.
“What inspired me about Michelle and prompted me to take this first step was her two most obvious virtues: her joyful faith and her unconditional acceptance of God’s will for her,” Kagan said. “As time goes on and our investigation progresses that will be even more evident to all. Even her last illness in which she suffered mightily did not, in any way, diminish her faith and her obedience to God’s will for her.”
The first step was for the bishop to issue a formal decree opening the diocesan phase of an investigation to determine the quantity and quality of evidence of her life of sanctity and virtue. This phase, according to him, will include an even more thorough study of all that has been said by Michelle and about Michelle by others. The investigation will include looking into indications that she had prayed to the Lord for the intentions of others and that the Lord answered those prayers. It is uncertain how long this phase will last. “The Church is always very careful in all such matters,” he noted.
“I think all that we do regarding the life and death of Michelle is very much worth our time and efforts,” Kagan said. “Michelle was a fine, Catholic young lady devoted to Jesus and His Church. Her one desire was to share with others the joy of knowing Jesus and loving Him every day. This is how Michelle lived her life and this is how Michelle died, knowing and loving Jesus.
“Our Church and especially our culture needs models of everyday holiness just as Michelle has shown us. Especially our young men and women, married or single, need Michelle’s example of faith, hope and charity. They need to know and see that real virtue is something for them and it is never outdated. To cultivate a joyful faith and an obedience to God’s will in life just as Michelle did is for all of us.”