Celebrating 100 years of service

We are all called to lead by example, and no other women’s group strives to do this better than the largest national organization of Catholic women in the world—the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
The Diocese’s Court of the Immaculate Conception #322 marks 100 years of following their vocation and staying true to their motto of “Unity & Charity.” Women from the parishes of Bismarck’s Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Church of the Ascension, Church of Saint Anne, Corpus Christi, St. Mary’s, and St. Hildegard’s in Menoken make up this century old court in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA).
The CDA was founded in 1903 by the Knights of Columbus in Utica, New York as a charitable, benevolent and patriotic sorority for Catholic ladies. There are currently 21 courts in North Dakota, 11 of which are in the Bismarck Diocese. There are courts in: Williston, Minot, Belfield, Dickinson, Richardton, Wilton, Bowman, Mott, Linton, Mandan and Bismarck. Minot is the oldest, established in 1912.
In the fall of 1917, efforts were being organized in Bismarck to form a court with inspiration from a Fargo chapter of the Daughters of Isabella (the former name of CDA). The charter for the Bismarck Court was granted on Oct. 9 of that year. Members from Fargo came to initiate the court on Dec. 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception, a natural choice for a name of the new group.
St. Hildegard’s parishioner Elvira Rogstad holds the honor of the longest member joining in 1949. “I was the first bride there at St. Hildegard’s, I helped build that church and I’m still there,” she said.
The CDA membership is dear to her heart for the spiritual support most of all and sees herself as a lifetime member. “No, I’ll never give it up.”
Elvira said one of her favorite memories of CDA is the years they helped Fr. Cassidy (then pastor of St. Hildegard’s) start the Home on the Range for troubled youth—an organization the local court still supports today.
“When I look back to former members and those who have been members for a long time and their work ethic, they were always ready to volunteer and pitch in,” said Marianna Dosch, who has been a CDA member for more than 50 years. “So many of those women really are angels.”
Dosch, parishioner at the Church of Saint Anne, joined at the prompting of her mother-in-law. She married, had moved to Bismarck and, with her husband, was raising their five children.
If there are angels on earth, Marianna is surrounded by them with her fellow CDA members. Many see the organization as a place to strengthen their spiritual life through Christ and His Church. “It brings us closer to being unified with our Lord and especially our Blessed Mother. I’m so proud our court is named in Her honor,” she added.
Long-time member and parishioner at the Cathedral, Johanna Nagel, joined at the prompting of her sister Elvira, initially turning her down.
“I was so busy raising a family, but then I figured I could use the graces,” Johanna said, joining in 1973. “I was actually disappointed when I attended my first meeting that there wasn’t more prayer, so I asked if we could pray the rosary before each meeting. And, that’s still a tradition today.”
Loretta Duma, parishioner at the Church of Saint Anne, has been involved with CDA for about 40 years. She, too, turned down the first person to ask her to join because she was busy working and raising a family. But, then as she learned more about the group, she realized it was an opportunity to serve the community and enjoy fellowship with other Catholic women—aspects she thoroughly enjoys.
All four women said their experience in CDA has greatly enriched their faith. Despite the reluctance to join because of busy lives and growing families, they have never regretted giving of their time and talent to such an enduring organization dedicated to serving the Church and the community.
“I just love that a Mass is said for us every month,” Loretta said. “That, right there, is worth the price of membership.”
Why CDA has stood the test of time is the fellowship that spans generations. It fosters a community of Catholic women called to serve the needy in their community. Several of the organizations the Court of the Immaculate Conception has helped over the years include: Catholic Indian Mission, ND Right to Life, Real Presence Radio, FirstChoice Clinic, Badlands Choice Clinic, EWTN, Assumption Abbey, FOCUS, and Ruth Meier’s Hospitality House, among others. They also pray for seminarians, visit shut-ins, participate in Holy Hours and Eucharistic Adoration regularly.
Membership in the Court of the Immaculate Conception #322 has fluctuated over the years being as high as more than 400 at times. Currently, the membership is 209, and new members are always welcome. The CDA is open to Catholic lay and religious women, 18 years of age or older. They meet once a month at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. They also have Junior Catholic Daughters for girls ages 6-18.
Visit
www.northdakotacatholicdaughters.org
, for more information on Catholic Daughters of the Americas in both the Diocese of Bismarck and Fargo and to find the court nearest to your parish.
100th Anniversary Celebration
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court of the Immaculate Conception #322 welcome all to a Mass with Bishop Kagan to commemorate their 100
th
Anniversary at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m.