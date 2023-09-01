Celebrating the next step in formation

Most Catholics have likely never heard of the word “navicula.”
This odd sounding term that is Latin for “little boat” was the focus of an evening at Saint Anne’s parish in Bismarck on Aug. 12 to bid farewell to one of our diocesan seminarians who recently began studying for the priesthood in Rome.
Seminarian Joseph Richter, parishioner at Saint Anne’s, has spent the past few years studying at St. John Paul II in Washington, D.C. which is referred to as minor seminary. This fall, he will begin the “second half” of formation in what it called major seminary. Some seminarians for our diocese complete major seminary in the U.S. and some go to Rome for this stage of formation.
The event invitation read, “The Saint Anne’s parish family will offer her affectional salute and farewell to her son, Joseph Richter, as he crosses the Atlantic Sea and continues seminary formation for the holy priesthood at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy.”
“It’s a celebration of his vocation and it’s the first time, to my knowledge, that something like this has ever been done at the parish,” Father Hochhalter, pastor at Saint Anne’s, said. “It turned out to be an opportunity for so many levels of teaching, especially the idea of courage—following our Lord through the storms and waves that come up in life.”
The event included Mass, a social and dinner as well as cheers and a blessing.
Seminarian Joseph Richter said the evening was a great success and he considered himself fortunate to be surrounded by his family and parishioners to share this pivotal point in his formation.
“I’m really excited to go to Rome,” Joseph said, just before departing in mid-August. “Of course, it comes with some anxious feelings leaving my family, brother seminarians and priests of the diocese, but I’ve realized that it’s come to the point where I need to surrender to the Lord, His will for me and for me to draw closer to Him during this time of uncertainty.”
The navicula event was a chance to highlight the encouraging support Joseph has from his family, friends and parishioners at Saint Anne’s even though he’ll be far from home for the next few years.
Architecture of Saint Anne’s
The event invitation also explained the word navicula and its place in the Church.
The saints used the word “navicula” to describe the small boat that the Apostles would have used in crossing the sea. We don’t know if the navicula was the very boat owned by St. Peter or a boat that was simply nearby. The boat of St. Peter is the architectural concept of the Church of Saint Anne.
Upon entering the parish, one cannot help but notice the beautiful, vaulted ceilings supported by wooden beams. When we see the exposed beams, we are meant to see the keel (bottom) of a ship. The roof line at the front of the church building also reminds one of the forward parts of a ship or a bow. It’s the first part of the ship to make contact with the sea, to lead the way just as a Church should do for the faithful.
The symbolism of the ship or boat comes from many instances in Scripture. In the story of the Great Flood in Genesis, only those who were in Noah’s Ark were saved from death. The Church is “the world reconciled.” She is that bark which “in the full sail of the Lord’s cross, by the breath of the Holy Spirit navigates safely in this world.” According to another image dear to the Church Fathers, she is prefigured by Noah’s ark, which alone saves from the flood (CCC 845).
Many episodes in Christ’s life are linked with boats. For example, it is from an instance in Peter’s boat that Christ promised Peter and the others that they would be fishers of men. (Luke 5:1-10) And, for as long as Christ is in the boat, He wouldn’t allow it to sink and demanded His followers be unafraid and have faith (Mark 4:35-40).
It isn’t surprising, then, that the boat became an early Christian symbol and found its way into church architecture and terminology. In Scripture, the boat is also prominent when Jesus appears to the Apostles walking on water. He commands Peter to leave the boat and have courage and not be afraid of the tumultuous seas.
It’s this very command from Jesus to have courage that inspired Father Hochhalter for much of the theme for the navicula event at Saint Anne’s including St. Matthew’s Gospel dispelling doubt from his followers.
“In preparing for the event, I never like to miss an opportunity for an educational experience,” Father said. “So, I spent some time in prayer and thinking about the Gospel reading for the weekend of Aug. 12-13. It’s Jesus walking on water and calling Peter to do the same so we built around that message.”
Trust in God’s plan
Using the boat theme seemed like a natural fit to encourage Seminarian Joseph to remain steadfast in his studies. Jesus asked Peter to have the courage to follow Him by stepping out of the boat much like we are asking of our seminarians studying for the priesthood. We trust the process to, one day, welcome them back home to lead the faithful.
“In my going to Rome, while exciting, there’s a level of mystery, not knowing what to expect. I’ve been thinking and praying about who the Lord will put in my life as my fellow seminarians, my formators, friends, priests. He’s already got all that planned and it’s for me to trust in that.”
Please pray for Joseph and all our diocesan seminarians returning to formation at the start of the academic year across the U.S. and abroad.