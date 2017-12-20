Celebration of marriage dinner Feb. 17

Marriage is worth celebrating! Join us Saturday, Feb. 17 for the Cana Dinner at the Bismarck Municipal Country Club for a night to celebrate and renew the gift of marriage God has blessed you with. The evening includes: appetizers and cash bar beginning at 5 p.m.; blessing and renewal of vows by Bishop Kagan at 6 p.m.; dinner at 6:15 p.m.; presentation on marriage by Dr. James Link at 7 p.m.; followed by a dance at 8 p.m. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/cana. Cost is $50/couple.