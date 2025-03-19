A Certificate in Prayer and Spiritual Direction from the University of Mary equips you to deepen your own spiritual life and guide others discerning their vocations. Through courses taught by Monsignor James P. Shea, Monsignor Thomas Richter, and Father Wayne Sattler, you’ll explore the rich traditions of the Church and find best practices for modern day spiritual direction and prayer. This program proves fruitful for clergy, religious, and lay leaders who feel called to be witnesses to the transformative relationship with the Triune God. Classes are starting May 6. Choose to complete your three-course certificate in one semester or spread out over three semesters. Certificate recipients can easily stack their earned credits into a master's degree plan and may qualify for up to $3,000 in scholarships. Reserve your place or learn more at umary.edu/Prayer.