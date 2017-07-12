Champions Ride Aug. 5

The Home on the Range 61st Annual Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. MDT near Sentinel Butte. Admission is charged at the gate and concessions are available on site. Bleacher seating is limited with plenty of hillside seating so bring a chair or blanket. Take Exit 7 on I-94 16 miles west of Medora. For information or tickets, call 701-872-3745 or go to www.hotrnd.com. In conjunction, a calcutta and sponsor reception will be held Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. MDT at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora.