Champion’s Ride is Aug. 3 Everyone’s invited to the 68th Champion’s Ride Match on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. (MT)—a premiere event with top ranked professional cowboys invited to ride the toughest saddle broncs in the region. The Champions Ride not only has a rich history of cowboys, but also as a major fundraiser for the organization, Home On The Range (HOTR). Cost is $20 for adults in advance or $25 at the gate and $13 for student tickets in advance or $15 at the gate. HOTR is a diocesan-supported, nonprofit organization which helps abused, neglected and traumatized teenage boys and girls. Tickets are available at the gate. For more information, go to hotrnd.com.