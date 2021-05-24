Champion’s Ride is Aug. 7

Everyone’s invited to the 65th Champion’s Ride Match on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. (MT). The Match is celebrating its 7th year as a sanctioned “extreme bronc riding” event by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA). Thirty-two cowboys ride a bronc and compete in the long go round. The top 12 highest scores advance to the short-round to compete for the title and money. The prize money that a cowboy wins counts towards their earnings to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. The Champions Ride not only has a rich history of cowboys, but also as a major fundraiser for the organization Home On The Range (HOTR). HOTR is a nonprofit organization which helps abused, neglected and traumatized teenage boys and girls. Tickets are available at the gate. For more information, go to hotrnd.com.