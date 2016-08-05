Champions Ride is August 6

A popular Home On The Range event hits a major milestone this year.
It’s the 60
th
anniversary of the Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match. Thirty Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) cowboys will be riding tough, bucking horses and competing for the title of champion. The PRCA has now sanctioned the event as extreme bronc riding.
All the western and family fun takes place Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. (MT) at the Home On The Range arena, exit 7 on Interstate I-94.
The Champions Ride Match is much more than a great western and family event. It is a fundraiser for Home On The Range. When first proposed in 1957, the purpose was to raise money for the boys who received care at the ranch, and bring guests there to learn more about the facility.
In 1959, Fr. William Fahnlander was assigned to western North Dakota to help Fr. Cassedy. When Fr. Cassedy died that same year, Fr. Fahnlander was chosen as director for Home On The Range and to help with the Champions Ride. He was a rodeo enthusiast and actively participated until his retirement.
The rodeo committee has been working hard to add extra events and activities to make it special. It all begins Friday night at the ND Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora. Past rodeo cowboys have been invited for a Champions Ride Reunion. There will be a social and live music as well. A Calcutta auction of the cowboys entered in this year’s rodeo begins at 7 p.m. (MT).
There’s plenty to do before the rodeo, including hayrides, children’s activities, live music and an introduction of the cowboy dignitaries in attendance. Snow cone booths, concessions and soda drinks will be available during the rodeo. After the rodeo and prize presentations, a special one-of-a-kind ride-off between last year’s champion and another cowboy will take place.
Home On The Range and the Champions Ride Match have survived for 60 years because of the dedication of its friends, supporters and beneficiaries. To purchase advance rodeo tickets or make a donation to Home On The Range visit
www.hotrnd.com
.
About Home on The Range
Home On The Range originated in 1950 under the vision of Fr. Elwood Cassedy. His dream was to have a place for boys to call home—to have guidance, structure, an education and someone who cares about them. This philosophy continues to be the backbone of Home On The Range’s programs today.
Most of the children at Home On The Range have experienced unimaginable trauma in their short lives. Many have adopted survival skills just to get by because they or a family member have been abused, or their parents or custodians weren’t there to care for them. A majority of the children just want to feel safe, have consistency, stability and receive empathy. At Home On The Range the boys and girls are given the personal compassion they seek and the therapeutic treatment they need.
Home On The Range is a nonprofit organization operated under the auspices of the Diocese of Bismarck. The facility is licensed to care for 46 boys and girls, ages 12-19.
