Changes to COVID-19 restrictions

Bishop Kagan has issued further modifications of COVID-19 restrictions for Liturgical, Sacramental, and Parish life for all parishes in the Diocese of Bismarck.
Beginning with the weekend of June 20-21, 2020 the following are in effect:
Holy Communion may be received either in the hand or on the tongue but only a priest, deacon or instituted acolyte may distribute Holy Communion. They are to have readily at hand sanitizer should a communicant’s tongue touch their fingers and they are to use it before distributing Holy Communion to the next person. All receiving Holy communion are to maintain social distancing as much as possible while in line.
Eucharistic Adoration can be resumed and may be held in the body of the Church or in an Adoration Chapel if one is available. However, if in a separate chapel, no more than 5 persons may be present at any time and they are to maintain social distancing. The Diocesan regulation must be kept that at least 2 persons must be present at all times when the Blessed Sacrament is exposed.
Pastors may have one Mass Server but that is the Pastor’s decision. However, if the Mass Server is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian is to give the Pastor written permission for the child to serve. Social distancing is to be maintained as much as possible.
Weddings may now have up to 3 men and women to assist and accompany the Bride and Groom and other guests may attend. Social distancing should continue to be maintained as far as possible and no congregating inside the Church before or after the Ceremony.
Funerals may now have a Vigil Service or Visitation in the Funeral Home either the day before or the day of the Funeral but not in the Church. No funeral luncheon in the Church after the Funeral Mass. Other guests may attend maintaining social distancing.
Parish meetings may resume at the Pastor’s discretion, but social distancing is to be maintained in all meetings.
What has not changed:
Holy Communion will continue to be distributed only under the sacred species of the consecrated host.
The exchange of the Sign of Peace is still suspended.
Confessions are to be heard only behind a screen.
No change to how the Offertory Collection is taken and no Offertory procession of the gifts.
The dispensation from the Sunday obligation remains in effect.