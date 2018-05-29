St. Anne's in Bismarck will be hosting Chant Camp Aug. 13-18. Chant Camp is a great opportunity for children ages 7-17 to receive training in sacred music and more deeply experience the beauty of the liturgy. The morning camp, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon, will culminate in the children singing for the Saturday vigil Mass at St. Anne's, followed by a family potluck. The camp is limited to 50 students. This year, a new component of organ masterclasses will be offered during the afternoons for students with keyboard skills (ages 10 and up). For more information and to register to www.stannesbismarck.org/chant-camp.