Chant Camp will be held Aug. 14-19 at the Church of St. Anne in Bismarck. All children ages 7-17 from the Bismarck Diocese are welcome to register at www.stannesbismarck.org/chant-camp. The week of sacred music learning will include adult workshops, an organ recital at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.), as well as the children singing for the 4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Anne's on Aug. 19.