Charity is love

by Jolene Obrigewitch, Home On The Range Development Dir.





The children living at HOTR have been traumatized in many ways that people can’t imagine. They have experienced unimaginable things such as physical or emotional abuse. Some children have witnessed traumatic events that occurred around them such as domestic violence or drug and alcohol abuse. They more than likely haven’t experienced charity, and some haven’t received the love they so desire and need.



One resident shared, “My dad got really depressed when my ex-stepmom left. He turned to drugs and dropped everything, including work, friends and me. He was mad at everything, including God. I also got depressed. My dad was supposed to love me. He was supposed to be the one to tell the boys to go away. I became dependent on these boyfriends I had. Why wouldn’t I? It’s not like I had anyone to stop me, so off I went running around with these “boyfriends.” I didn’t even know how to love.”



At HOTR, the staff help the children cope with their issues, give them guidance and direction to make positive choices, teach them skills they can use to become stronger individuals, and role-model how to love, care and not judge each other.



Grateful for charitable acts



HOTR is grateful for the charity and love from benefactors. The children receive beautiful quilts or tie-blankets made by volunteers. The quilters give these blankets to the boys and girls so they can be wrapped with warmth and love. The kids proudly display their blankets on their beds and then take them home with them when they leave HOTR. Small groups will put together an Angel Tree to collect Christmas gifts for the boys and girls. This means so much to the kids, to open a Christmas gift on Christmas morning. It’s heartbreaking to hear how often some of the kids have never received a Christmas gift or Christmas dinner.



The true miracle of charity happens when the children not only acknowledge and appreciate all that is given to them, but when they make the decision to give back.



Another resident noted, “The reason I want to work in the kitchen is because I like helping others and being helpful. When I see the kitchen ladies struggling, I start thinking; they’re here almost all day and are probably tired. They also have to deal with us kids and sometimes the residents aren’t respectful or grateful for the food. I love knowing I’m making someone else’s job easier just by doing the dishes. I feel that working in the kitchen will also help me get into the habit of working hard, because I want to find a job when I get discharged. To me it’s better earning something rather than just getting it handed to me. If we didn’t get anything in return, I’d still do the dishes because I know it’s the right thing to do.”



When the boys and girls learn how to give back, they experience how good that giving feels. The student board decided to collect nonperishable items for the local food pantry. They said that there are people in town that have it worse than they do and may not get a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. The children also help at the annual Mouse House. This is a place where young children can shop for Christmas gifts for their families. Donated items are priced from $1-$5. The HOTR students take the children shopping, help pick out special gifts and keep track of how much money they have to spend. Then the HOTR students help the kids wrap the gifts.



Reflecting on God’s love



From 1 Corinthians, we recall the verse, “The greatest of these is love.” This is not only expressed when the children unselfishly think of others, but moreover, when they reflect and remember that God loves each of us.



A resident shared, “While at HOTR I have learned a lot. I learned that a lot of people have had it way worse than me—for instance, Jesus. He was hurt and rejected and died on a cross and he did it for me. I have realized that my beauty comes from the inside of me and people like me. When I first came to HOTR, I was depressed about everything. I didn’t want to do anything with anyone. I hated everyone—even God. Why would He put me somewhere with all these strangers? I just didn’t understand it, but now I do. He put me at HOTR so that I could find myself. And, I found hope, love and faith. I’m just thankful to all the people who haven’t given up on me; that reflects in my daily life. If I find myself giving up on God, He will give me strength not to.”



Home On The Range is a special project supported by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic families across western North Dakota. Home On The Range is licensed to care for 40 North Dakota boys and girls, ages 12 – 19, who have experienced abuse, neglect or trauma. The facility is under the auspices of the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck and is in western North Dakota near the town of Sentinel Butte. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible contribution to the spiritual department, go to



