Child/Adolescent Psychotherapist, Fargo

Redeeming Grace Counseling, located in Fargo, is now accepting applications for a full-time child/adolescent psychotherapist. The purpose of this position is to provide Catholic, faith-based, child/adolescent therapy to clients of Redeeming Grace Counseling. To reduce symptoms, provide insight, and improve a child or adolescent's functioning and quality of life. The candidate must hold a master’s degree or PhD in the field of psychology or social work, hold an LCSW or LPCC license in North Dakota, have a minimum 2 years experience, have experience working with children and adolescents, be a faithful and practicing Catholic, have understanding for correct doctrine and integrity of life, Roman Catholic in good standing with the Church and must be loyal to the Church and her teachings. For more information, or to submit a resume and cover letter, please email info@redeeminggracecounseling.com.