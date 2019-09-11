Children’s Holy Hour Oct. 4 Everyone is welcome to take part in the Annual World Wide Children’s Holy Hour on Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. Bishop David Kagan will be presiding. This is open to children of all ages, whether attending Catholic school, religious education, or home school. For teachers or administrators planning to bring large groups of students, contact Deacon Doug Helbing or Shirlein Vetter so that appropriate accommodations can be made. Contact Doug at 701-400-0233 or doughelbing@gmail.com or Shirlein at 701-391-1172 or Shirlein@bis.midco.net.