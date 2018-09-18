Children’s Holy Hour Oct. 5

Annual World Wide Children’s Holy Hour is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck. Bishop Kagan will be presiding. This is open to all Children of all ages, whether attending Catholic school, religious education, or home school. For schools planning to attend, please contact Deacon Doug Helbing or Shirlein Vetter with the number of children attending so that appropriate accommodations can be made. Doug can be reached at 701-400-0233 or doughelbing@gmail.com and Shirlein at 701-391-1172 or Shirlein@bis.midco.net.