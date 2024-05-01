Chosen as a perpetual pilgrim

Minot native, Shayla Elm, has answered the call for young people to accompany Jesus to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis this July.
In March, officials with the event announced the 24 individuals selected to accompany Jesus in the Eucharist for the full duration of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage taking place May 17 to July 16. Elm is among the group on the southern arm of the pilgrimage named the Juan Diego route.
The perpetual pilgrims will travel on four different routes for a combined distance of over 6,500 miles, stopping at many holy sites along this unprecedented coast-to-coast pilgrimage modeled after the Gospel account of Jesus’ journey to Emmaus more than 2,000 years ago.
The Juan Diego route, with six pilgrims including Elm, starts in Brownsville, Texas on May 17. This path will depart from the tip of Texas, wind around the Gulf of Mexico and pass through the southeastern region of the United States on its way to Indianapolis.
After receiving more than 100 applications and conducting multiple rounds of interviews and follow-up screenings, Elm is among those chosen to accompany Jesus along the route named after the powerful intercessor, Juan Diego. This saint was chosen because of his great devotion to the Eucharist, his journey walking 15 miles to Mass every day and his devotion to Our Blessed Mother who leads us to her Son. The other routes are named Serra, Marian and Seton.
About the pilgrims
This diverse group of 24 young people hail from both coasts and many states in between. The young pilgrims on each route take part in intense on-going training and direction.
More than half of the perpetual pilgrims are graduate or undergraduate students while others are already serving in mission-oriented apostolates and nonprofits. A common thread for all was a profound encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist that they were inspired to share with others.
Shayla Elm grew up attending St. John the Apostle parish in Minot with her family. She comes from a large family with seven brothers, three sisters-in-law, 14 nieces and nephews, and two loving parents. She attended Minot Ryan Catholic Schools from 6th grade, graduating in 2017. She studied at the University of Mary from fall of 2017 through the summer of 2020 graduating with a degree in communications and a minor in Catholic studies. She currently resides in Denver, where she works for the Catholic non-profit Christ in the City as their community engagement manager.
She shared, “I am eager to be a perpetual pilgrim, as I have been set on fire by our Eucharistic Lord. This pilgrimage will be a witness to our age that Jesus is real, that He wants to know you personally, and that the Eucharist is truly the Body and Blood of Christ. I hope that this pilgrimage invites many participants to encounter Him on the way.”
To apply as a perpetual pilgrim, one needed to be a baptized and practicing Catholic between the ages of 19-29, in good physical condition, capable of walking long distances and committed to upholding the teachings of the Catholic Church. Ministry background with service, leadership, and pilgrimage experience were of special interest. Shayla said she knew she would apply as soon as she heard about it.
“I have been following the National Eucharistic Revival for some time, and as soon as I first heard about the pilgrimage, I knew in my heart that I would be involved in some way,” she noted. “Starting in high school, into my college years and now in my adult life, I have grown a deep devotion to the Eucharist. This pilgrimage is a way for many people to come to encounter Jesus again, or maybe even for the first time. I truly felt the Lord calling me to witness to Him in this way to our country.”
Pilgrims on each of the four routes will be accompanied by a rotating group of 30 Franciscan Friars of the Renewal. Each day will be rooted in celebration of the Mass with a general schedule consisting of major solemn procession on Sundays, with Mass and smaller processions at parishes during the week. Pilgrims will travel 10-15 miles each day while taking part in a minor Eucharistic procession. A support vehicle will transport pilgrims for legs of the journey in which safety, terrain and/or climate may present obstacles. In addition to daily Mass, parishes along the way will host Adoration, 40 Hours devotions, praise and worship services, lectures on the Eucharist, pilgrim testimonies, meals and fellowship.
“I think that anyone looking in from the outside can see how radical something like this is,” she said. “The ‘epic’ nature of this pilgrimage is what attracted me to it in the first place. The repercussions of a Eucharistic Procession this large are almost innumerable. There will be countless hearts and souls that will encounter our Lord on the way, and I feel unworthy and extremely grateful to get to be a companion to our Lord. From the amount of time I have been preparing for pilgrimage, it is obvious how present the Holy Spirit has been in guiding this pilgrimage and bringing it to fruition.”
Elm is honored to represent her home state in this small group of perpetual pilgrims.
“I am filled with gratitude for all my family and friends, especially from back home, who are supporting me in this adventure with our Lord. Your example, prayers, and love have guided me to always walk with the Lord, no matter how far.”
Attend the congress
The University of Mary and the Bismarck Diocese are organizing a seven-day transformative spiritual journey (July 16-22) to the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Take part in a historic gathering of missionary disciples and experience what promises to be a "new Pentecost” for the American Catholic Church. Register today at www.umary.edu/NEC.
Some information provided by National Eucharistic Congress media release.