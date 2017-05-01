Christian Life Camp in Mandaree

Each year the Catholic Church of St. Anthony, located four miles east of Mandaree, provides three, five-day camps called Christian Life Camp during the month of July. This is the third year St. Anthony will establish a team of people from the diocese to provide support for the camp for children who have completed 3rd and 4th grade. Camp begins for these grades on Monday, July 10.



Which role is for you?

A team of four to five coordinators is needed to plan, in conjunction with Fr. Roger Synek, all components of the entire week. Teachers are also needed to help daily. They must be knowledgeable of the Catholic Faith and teach campers daily from theme materials provided by the coordinators and help where needed



Adult counselors must be at least 18 years old, but there are also opportunities for teens ages 15-17 to volunteer as junior counselors. The teens are needed to assist with leading games and crafts and help teach in classrooms, as well as clean-up and other tasks.



Other available positions include a nurse to be available and on site 24 hours per day of the camp. Cooks, bus drivers, prayer support coordinator and social media journalist are also being sought for the camp.



St. Anthony Church is located four miles east of Mandaree on the Fort Berthold Reservation. For more information, contact Deacon Jim and Delphine Baker at 701-421-0296, Bobbi Shegrud at 701-720-3998 or the parish at 701-759-3412 or StAMandaree16@gmail.com.



