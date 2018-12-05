Christmas Eve dinner at Ascension

Church of the Ascension in Bismarck is hosting their annual Christmas Eve Dinner on Monday, Dec. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. in their parish community room. The menu includes: roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, cranberries, relishes, rolls and dessert. This is a free meal for individuals and families in need, alone or simply want to celebrate Christ’s birth with others. Rides are available for those who need transportation. Call the parish office at 701-223-3606 to reserve a ride or if you have any questions. Many volunteers are needed to help with this event. Sign up online to volunteer at: www.ascensionbismarck.org.