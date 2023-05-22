Church of St. Joseph in Mandan seeking a director of parish music

The Church of St. Joseph in Mandan is seeking a director of parish music. This person will be responsible for recruiting, training, and scheduling of all cantors, pianist and organist and working with the pastor and staff on coordinating all Holy Day and special Masses held at the parish, as well as weekends. Additional responsibilities include, but not limited to, directing a choir or choirs, knowledge of basic sound system usage, knowledge of the Catholic liturgies, including weddings and funerals and strong communication skills. Candidates should be willing to be available for weekends and Holy Days as needed, as they will be a vital part of the liturgy. A background in sacred music and liturgy and choral directing is preferred. Candidates must be a practicing Catholic and able to complete a Bismarck Diocese background check. To see a full job description, go to www.stjosephmandan.com/job-opportunites To apply, send resume and cover letter to: Church of St. Joseph, Attn: Fr. Josh Waltz, 108 3rd Street NE, Mandan, ND 58554. Or via email at frjoshwaltz@gmail.com. Job will be open until filled.