Church of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Mother’s Day Celebration Brunch May 13

Sunday, May 13th from 9:30 a.m.—1 p.m. In the St. Joseph School Gymnasium (410 Collins Ave, Mandan) The Church of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus, Mandan, will be hosting a Mother’s Day Celebration Brunch. Brunch Menu will include Omelets, Brats, Hotdogs, Chicken Alfredo, Fruit, Desserts Beverages and More! There will also be a Complimentary Family Photo Booth Set up for families to take pictures. A free-will offering will be accepted to help support the mission of the FirstChoice Clinic in Bismarck. For more information, find us on Facebook @koccouncil2760 or Pat at 701-202-9103.