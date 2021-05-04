Home
Clergy Appointments
Home
DCA Online stories
News
May
4
,
2021
The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, are effective July 1, 2021.
The Reverend Father Bruce Krebs, Pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Minot, with the permission of the Diocesan Bishop to retire.
The Reverend Father Jeffrey Zwack, to be Parochial Vicar for Saint Anne, Bismarck.
The Reverend Father Dennis Schafer, to be Pastor of St. Mary, New England and St. Elizabeth, Lefor.
The Reverend Father Gary Benz, to be Pastor of Sacred Heart, Glen Ullin, St. Ann, Hebron, and St. Joseph Parish, Grant County.
The Very Reverend Father Christopher Kadrmas, Judicial Vicar to be also Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul, Mott, St. Henry, Regent, and St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig.
The Reverend Father Paul Eberle, at the request of the Archbishop of St. Louis and with the consent of the Diocesan Bishop, to be Spiritual Director for Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, St. Louis.
The Reverend Father Adam Maus, to be Pastor of Our Lady of Grace, Minot.
The Reverend Father Gregory Luger, to be Pastor of St. Jerome, Mohall, St. James, Sherwood, and St. John, Lansford.
The Reverend Father Jarad Wolf, to be Pastor of St. Charles, Bowman, St. Mary, Marmarth, and St. Mel, Rhame.
The Reverend Father Biju Antony, IMS, to be Parochial Administrator for St. Lawrence, Flasher, St. Theresa, Carson, and St. Gertrude, Raleigh.
The Reverend Mr. Jacob Degele, when ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for Our Lady of Grace, Minot, and part-time Religion Instructor at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.
The Reverend Mr. Benjamin Franchuk, when ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck, and Assistant Chaplain for St. Mary’s Academy.
The Reverend Mr. Gregory Hilzendeger, when ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for St. Joseph, Williston, St. John the Baptist, Trenton, and St. Boniface, Grenora.
The Reverend Mr. Nicholas Vetter, when ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck, and Chaplain for St. Mary’s Central High School.