Clergy Appointments

The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, are effective July 1, 2022.
The Reverend Todd Kreitinger to be Pastor of St. Leo the Great Parish, Minot, and Parochial Administrator for St. Mary Parish, Foxholm, and St. Philomena Parish, Glenburn.
The Reverend Keith Streifel to be Pastor of Spirit of Life Parish, Mandan, St. Martin Parish, Huff, and St. Anthony Parish, St. Anthony.
The Reverend Justin Waltz to be Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Dickinson, and to continue as the Bishop’s Delegate for Catholic Education.
The Reverend Mark Aune to be Pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Linton, St. Paul Parish, Hazelton and St Katherine Parish, Braddock, and continue prison ministry to MVCC and the North Dakota State Penitentiary.
The Reverend Benjamin Franchuk to be Pastor of St. Charles Parish, Bowman, St. Mel Parish, Rhame, and St. Mary Parish, Marmarth.
The Reverend Jarad Wolf to be the University of Mary Chaplain for Athletics.
The Reverend Kregg Hochhalter to be Parochial Vicar for Saint Anne Parish, Bismarck.
The Reverend Douglas Krebs to be Adjunct Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Bismarck and live in residence at Ascension Parish, Bismarck.
The Reverend Jordan Dosch, Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Bismarck, to live in residence at Corpus Christi Parish, Bismarck upon completion of the Parish Rectory.
The Reverend Brandon Wolf to be the Dean of Students at Bishop Ryan Catholic School and live in residence at St. John the Apostle Parish, Minot.
The Reverend Christian Smith to be the Academic Dean for Trinity Jr. and Senior High School, Dickinson.
Upon ordination to the sacred priesthood, the following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, are effective June 24, 2022.
The Reverend Mr. Grant Dvorak, upon sacred ordination, to be Chaplain for Trinity Jr. and Senior High School and Parochial Vicar for Queen of Peace Parish, Dickinson.
The Reverend Mr. Paul Gardner, upon sacred ordination, to be Chaplain for St. Mary Academy, Bismarck, and Parochial Vicar for Spirit of Life Parish, Mandan, St. Martin Parish, Huff, and St. Anthony Parish, St. Anthony.
The Reverend Mr. Jacob Magnuson, upon sacred ordination, to be Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Parish, Bismarck, and part-time Religion Instructor at St. Mary Central High School, Bismarck.
The Reverend Mr. Logan Obrigewitch, upon sacred ordination, to be Parochial Vicar for Corpus Christi Parish, Bismarck, and provide clergy assistance to St. Mary Academy, Bismarck.
The Reverend Mr. Benjamin Wanner, upon sacred ordination, to be Parochial Vicar for St. Joseph Parish, Dickinson, and part-time Religion Instructor at Trinity Jr. and Senior High School, Dickinson.