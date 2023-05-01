Clergy Appointments

The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, are effective July 1, 2023 (unless otherwise noted).
The Reverend Monsignor James B. Braaten, Pastor of the Church of the Ascension, Bismarck, to retire with the permission of the Diocesan Bishop.
The Reverend Wayne V. Sattler to be Diocesan Spiritual Director.
The Reverend Russell P. Kovash to be Pastor of the Church of the Ascension, Bismarck.
The Reverend Kregg W. Hochhalter to be Pastor of the Church of Saint Anne, Bismarck.
The Reverend Paul C. Eberle to be Pastor of the Churches of St. Joseph, Williston, St. John the Baptist, Trenton and St. Boniface, Grenora.
The Reverend Daniel J. Berg to be Pastor of the Churches of St. Agnes, Kenmare, and St. Joseph, Bowbells.
The Reverend Nicholas J. Vetter to be Pastor of the Churches of St. John the Baptist, Beach, St. Mary, Golva, and Chaplain for Home On The Range, Sentinel Butte.
The Reverend Christy D. Pathiala to be Parochial Administrator for the Churches of St. Nicholas, Garrison, Immaculate Conception, Max, and Sacred Heart, White Shield.
The Reverend Basil J. Atwell, OSB, with the consent of his Religious Superior, to return to Assumption Abbey, Richardton.
The Reverend Gregory M. Hilzendeger to be Pastor of the Churches of Holy Trinity, Hettinger, Sacred Heart, Reeder, and Sacred Heart, Scranton.
The Reverend Gregory Crane to be the Parochial Administrator for the Churches of St. Patrick, Crosby, St. Luke, Noonan, St. John the Baptist, Portal, and to complete a degree in Sacred Liturgy at the Liturgical Institute, Mundelein, effective July 24, 2023.
The Reverend Raphael M. Obotama to be Chaplain for the Benedictine Living Center, Bismarck.
The Very Reverend Douglas S. Krebs, J.C.L. to be the Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Bismarck.
The Reverend Jacob M. Magnuson to be Chaplain for St. Mary’s Central High School, Bismarck, and Parochial Vicar for the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck.
The Reverend Jacob E. Degele to be Chaplain for Bishop Ryan Catholic School, Minot, and Parochial Vicar for the Church of St. Leo the Great, Minot.
The Reverend Patrick Ojedeji to be Parochial Vicar for the Churches of Spirit of Life, Mandan, St. Martin, Huff, and St. Anthony, St. Anthony.
The Reverend Paul A. Gardner, Chaplain for St. Mary’s Academy, Bismarck, to be also Parochial Vicar for the Church of Saint Anne, Bismarck.
The Reverend Benjamin J. Wanner to be Parochial Vicar for the Churches of St. Joseph, Williston, St. John the Baptist, Trenton, and St. Boniface, Grenora.
The Reverend Mr. Joshua Hill, upon Ordination to the Priesthood, to be Parochial Vicar for the Church of Our Lady of Grace, Minot, and Religion Instructor at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.
The Reverend Mr. Dustin Johns, upon Ordination to the Priesthood, to be Parochial Vicar for the Church of the Ascension, Bismarck, and to provide clergy assistance to St. Mary’s Academy, Bismarck.
The Reverend Mr. Steven Vetter, upon Ordination to the Priesthood, to be Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck, and Religion Instructor at St. Mary’s Central High School, Bismarck.