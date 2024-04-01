Clergy Appointments

The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, are effective July 1, 2024 (unless otherwise noted).
The Reverend Patrick M. Cunningham, pastor of the Churches of St. Bonaventure, Underwood, St. Edwin, Washburn and St. Catherine, Turtle Lake, granted retirement with the permission of the diocesan bishop.
The Very Reverend Brian P. Gross, pastor of the Churches of the Epiphany, Watford City, and Our Lady of Consolation, Alexander, at the request of the archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis and with the permission of the diocesan bishop, is released for service as a member of the faculty of the Saint Paul Seminary, effective June 1, 2024.
The Reverend Jacob E. Degele to be pastor of the Churches of the Epiphany, Watford City, and Our Lady of Consolation, Alexander, effective June 1, 2024.
The Reverend Logan T. Obrigewitch to be pastor of the Churches of St. Bonaventure, Underwood, St. Edwin, Washburn and St. Catherine, Turtle Lake.
The Reverend John Paul Gardner to be parochial vicar for the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck.
The Reverend Francis X. Dinoy to be parochial vicar for the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck.
The Reverend Jolly George to be parochial vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck.
The Reverend Patrick Ojedeji to be parochial vicar for the Catholic Indian Mission at Fort Yates.
The Reverend Joshua D. Hill to be chaplain for Bishop Ryan Catholic School and part-time parochial vicar for the Church of St. Leo the Great, Minot, effective June 1, 2024.
The Reverend Mr. Eric Artz, upon ordination to the sacred priesthood, to be parochial vicar for the Church of Our Lady of Grace, Minot, and religion instructor at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.
The Reverend Mr. Ryan Martire, upon ordination to the sacred priesthood, to be parochial vicar for the Church of Queen of Peace, Dickinson, coordinator of Hispanic ministry for Dickinson and part-time chaplain for FOCUS at Dickinson State University.