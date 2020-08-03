Come, Holy Spirit

Do not neglect the spiritual gift within you, which was bestowed on you through prophetic utterance with the laying on of hands by thepresbytery. 1 Timothy 4:14
These words, the source of the ancient gesture of the laying on of hands during the priestly ordination Mass, signal perhaps one of the most moving moments of the beautiful rite. After the bishop lays on hands, the priests who are present do the same as a sign of unity, welcoming their brother to the priesthood.
This ancient practice was part of the rite of ordination during Mass on June 11 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit for Fathers Christian Smith and Mark Aune.
By this ritual, the bishop and priests invoke the Holy Spirit to come down upon the one to be ordained, giving him a sacred character and setting him apart for the designated ministry.
The imposition, or laying on of hands, is used in the administration of the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, anointing of the sick and holy orders, as well as other rites within the Church. The history of this practice dates to the patriarchs in the Old Testament to convey power, blessing or consecration.
In the New Testament, Jesus imposed hands to cure the sick and restore life. And, the apostles used the imposition of hands to confer authority and power in the name of the Lord. Quickly, this gesture was generally accepted as the means of ordaining and conferring office.
During the sacraments, we see the priest extend his hands over the bread and wine during Mass. At confirmation and baptism, the imposition of hands is used during the actual application of the chrism oil.