Catholic artist, Michael James Mette, will be performing music and testimony with his daughters, Gabby (13), Trinity (12), and Charity (10), at Our Lady of Grace in Minot on Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. and St. Ann’s Parish in Hebron on Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. All are invited. Check with the parish offices for more information, 701-839-6834 in Minot or 701-878-4658 in Hebron.