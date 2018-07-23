Concluding Natural Family Planning Awareness Week

As we conclude Natural Family Planning Awareness Week and have celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae, per Bishop Kagan’s request, we urge you to spend some time reading the encyclical letter Humanae Vitae. The document can be found on line at: http://w2.vatican.va/content/paul-vi/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-vi_enc_25071968_humanae-vitae.html. If you have further questions about the document or feel called to gift your marriage with a full course of Natural Family Planning, please contact Tara Brooke at the Diocese of Bismarck, tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7209