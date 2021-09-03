Configured to Christ the Servant

Two diocesan seminarians studying at the Pontifical North American College will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Sept. 30.
The ordination of seminarians Grant Dvorak and Jake Magnuson marks the last stage in seminary formation before ordination to the priesthood. Both men look toward this moment with much anticipation.
“There has been a great deal of peace looking forward to diaconate ordination,” Grant said. “To approach this phase of the journey is surreal, but there is also a great deal of confidence that this is the next natural step after six years of seminary formation for the priesthood. This has been a consoling grace, especially throughout this past year and summer.”
Jake shares in this sentiment looking back on their years of formation to this point. “I am filled with joy and gratitude at this significant step in my vocational journey. ‘Journey’ is a great word to describe one’s vocation and these important moments make it more apparent since, at least for me, the upcoming ordination has made me reflect upon the last seven years of seminary formation. I see more clearly all the beautiful and difficult moments which the Lord has used to lead me to the present moment. Reflecting on my vocation thus far fills me with great confidence in Jesus and allows me to take the next step of becoming a transitional deacon.”
The ordination brings about a profound change in the life of the man who receives it, as he passes from the lay to the clerical state. Here, the man makes a public commitment to certain promises, namely, obedience to his bishop, maintaining a life of chaste celibacy and a life devoted to prayer.
“Grant and I have the privilege of serving as chaplains for the students at the University of Mary Rome Campus,” Jake explained. “This is one of the things I look forward to most this year as I will be able to assist as a deacon and preach at Mass for the students. I also get to accompany them during one of the critical times in their life—studying abroad in the Eternal City. So many students have told me about how their semester in Rome changed their life, so it will be a great opportunity to help facilitate that experience of Rome and the encounter with Christ.”
By the laying on of hands and the prayer of ordination by a bishop, a man is configured to Christ the Servant, and is now tasked with assisting in a new way in liturgical worship, especially by proclaiming the Gospel, preaching and serving the Church and her faithful in various ways.
Contingency from Bismarck
Grant added, “Much of my time as a transitional deacon will be spent at the seminary far from the Diocese of Bismarck, yet I am excited to do the things a deacon is ordained to do while serving my seminarian brothers and the students of the University of Mary study abroad program in Rome. This will include serving the priest at the altar of the Eucharist, preaching the Word of God, taking the Eucharist to the sick, and praying as a deacon.”
The men are looking forward to welcoming a North Dakota contingency to Rome for their ordination, barring travel restrictions.
“I am so grateful to those who are coming to Rome for the ordination, especially given the present circumstances and also because the pilgrimage could not happen last year,” Jake said. “Because of my own time in Rome, I want others to experience that same excitement, wonder and love for Christ and His Church. It will be a great blessing to have the support of family, friends and priests who have been an essential part of my vocation.”
Grant, too, is anticipating a group of friends and family to join this long-distance pilgrimage to Rome for the Mass and events surrounding it. “It will be very special to have my parents and a wonderful group of family, friends and University of Mary President's Club members present for the ordination. It is such an incredible experience to have two worlds ‘collide’ in the sense that my home in Bismarck gets to experience what has become my second home in the Eternal City. I am grateful that they will have the opportunity to take in the great churches, saints and sites of Italy while capping it all off with our ordination in St. Peter's Basilica. I hope it will strengthen their faith in Christ by witnessing the grandeur of our Catholic Church.”
Final year at the PNAC
After ordination, Grant and Jake will begin their final year of formation at the Pontifical North American College (PNAC) before returning home next spring. Also studying at the PNAC for the diocese are seminarians Steven Vetter and Josh Hill.
“The week after ordination, I will begin studying dogmatic theology at the Angelicum University,” Grant explained. “In addition to academic studies, this year will be filled with pragmatic things to learn before ordination to the priesthood: practice for celebrating Mass, confession and anointing of the sick, marriage preparation classes and other priestly duties. Jake, Steven, Josh and I are all part of the University of Mary Rome campus chaplaincy program, so we will get to spend time with the students and minister to them in whatever ways we can. Time with the Bismarck guys and other good friends will be especially important during this final year as we prepare for full-time ministry in our home dioceses across America.”
Jake added that, after ordination, there is much to do in preparation for priestly ordination in June. “My class load is like other years although I will be specializing in moral theology throughout this year. My class will also go through various ‘practice’ which is essentially learning how to say Mass, how to care for the sick and to administer the sacrament of the anointing of the sick, preparing to hear confessions and other practical priestly skills. I will be attending the seminary pilgrimage to the Holy Land this year which is a great blessing. Finally, I hope to take advantage of my final year by making time for fraternity, both with the Bismarck guys as well as my other close friends at the seminary.”
Summer before Rome
Diocesan seminarians typically spend their summers at the diocesan churches to give them a sense of parish life. Grant has been assigned to a parish in Dickinson and Jake in smaller parishes in the southwestern part of the state.
“It has been a tremendous blessing to be with two great priests this summer, Fr. Bill Ruelle and Fr. Christian Smith, at St. Patrick's in Dickinson,” Grant explained. “From serving Mass daily, spending time at the parish office and making visits to the hospital, nursing homes, and parishioners' homes, I've learned a great deal about the personal relationships that a priest has with his parishioners and the great faith of the people of Dickinson. I've also been able to tag along to a few of the duties of Fr. Smith as the chaplain of Dickinson Trinity High School, which has been a great opportunity.”
“It has been a great blessing to serve in Bowman, Rhame and Marmarth this summer with Fr. Jarad Wolf,” Jake said. “Since we are both new to the community, many parishioners have been very gracious by inviting us to their homes so that we can get to know them and their families. The diaconate is principally the order of service, and the experience of becoming a member of this community and getting to know its members is a great lesson for diaconal ministry. I have been continually edified by the gift of faith that is so strong in these parishes.
Priestly ordination in 2022
After completing their final year of formation, God willing, Grant, Jake and three other seminarians are scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Bismarck. Seminarians Paul Gardner, Logan Obrigewitch and Ben Wanner were ordained to the transitional diaconate last May and will complete their final year of formation at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.
