Connect Medical Clinic fundraising banquet April 2

The Connect Medical Clinic Annual Fundraising Banquet will take place on Thursday, April 2 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm at the Astoria Hotel in Dickinson. In celebration of the life-affirming mission of Dickinson's pregnancy medical clinic, this year's inspiring event will feature a ministry update, patient testimonies, and a keynote address from national speaker Kirk Walden. Kirk casts a compelling vision for how we might see the end of abortion in our lifetime, if only we are willing to show up with uncompromising, compassionate support for those facing unplanned pregnancy. Registration is required to attend this free event. Call 701-483-9353 or email Jessica@ConnectMedicalClinic.com if you are interested in attending.