Connect Medical Clinic update

The executive director of Connect Medical Clinic in Dickinson told those in attendance at the fundraising banquet that the word “change” has been their theme this past year.
Katie Vidmar served as the master of ceremonies at the event held April 4 that welcomed Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director turned activist as the guest speaker.
Vidmar said the clinic has moved locations, expanded their scope of services and changed their name—all within the last year or so. The year of change can seem jarring, but she’s confident it has taken the clinic in the right direction.
The name change from Badlands Choice Clinic to Connect Medical Clinic was done to better symbolize the clinic’s role to be a sign of hope for a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy. “She feels alone and separated from her family, friends, society.” Vidmar said. “We are a way for her to connect.”
The location was another change that has helped the clinic connect better with potential clients. The clinic is now situated in a high-traffic area of the city that serves as warm and inviting. “You are safe here. You are loved here and you can trust the level of care you will receive here,” Vidmar explained as their message to clients.
The clinic also expanded their services beyond pregnancy testing into the area of sexual health, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Vidmar said it’s about establishing relationships with our target demographic: sexually active teens and young adults. The clinic staff positions themselves as a trusted healthcare partner so, “we are their first call when they think they might be pregnant.”
The combination of changes over the last year has allowed the clinic to impact more lives. She noted that at the previous location, they were serving three to four people a week and now, at the new location, they see about three to four people a day and that only promises to increase.
A facility in Dickinson known as Community Action, the Title 10 family planning clinic, recently closed and referred all their clients to Connect Medical. Due to demand for a full scope of women’s health services, Vidmar told the audience that Connect Medical plans to bring on a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant in the future.
There’s no timeline currently for that expansion of service, but with more changes in the works, the future looks even brighter for life-affirming services in and around the Dickinson community.