Connect Medical Clinic virtual event July 30

Connect Medical Clinic, a life-affirming Pregnancy Medical Clinic, in Dickinson, has decided to move their in-person annual fundraising banquet to a virtual format this year due to COVID. The theme is "Made for More: Reaching a New Generation Facing Unplanned Pregnancy" featuring a ministry update, patient and staff testimonies, as well as national pro-life leaders David Bereit (40 Days for Life) and Kirk Walden (Heartbeat International). The free event will take place on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. MT. Join live or catch the replay at www.MadeforMore2020.com. There will be a one-week window for people to donate to take advantage of the $40,000 in matching funds.