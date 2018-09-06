Connecting with a new generation

With the goal of reaching a new generation of youth facing unplanned pregnancy, the life-affirming ministry formerly called Badlands Choice Clinic is in a season of transformation. The faith-based non-profit has moved to a new location, rebranded under a new name, and expanded their medical services into the area of sexual health.



The motivation behind all these changes? “It’s all about relationships,” said Katie Vidmar, Connect Medical Clinic Executive Director. Vidmar explained that today’s youth tend to be more skeptical, more likely to turn to their peers or their smart phones when in crisis, and slower to trust. “The new location, name, and services all work toward positioning our ministry within our community to better win the trust of those we most want to serve, a new generation facing unplanned pregnancy.” The new name – Connect Medical Clinic – reflects this focus on relationship and connection.



The experience of those facing unplanned pregnancy is at the heart of the mission of Connect Medical Clinic. “But, what if we could meet this issue upstream? Is there something we can do to build relationships with youth before an unplanned pregnancy?” asked Marlo Nelson, Board Chair of Connect Medical Clinic. “We saw expanded sexual health services as an avenue to make this happen.



“It’s a strategy,” stated Katie Vidmar. “Adding STD services allows us to build relationships with our target demographic: sexually active teens and young adults. If they already know and trust the care we’ve provided them through STD services, we’ll be their first call if they think they might be pregnant.”



Pregnancy medical clinics around the country who have employed this strategy have seen their overall client numbers go up, as well as the number of at-risk women seeking pregnancy testing and decision-making services.



“Instead of having a relationship with a state-funded family planning clinic or Planned Parenthood, sexually active youth connect with ministries like ours,” stated Nelson.



“We’re really excited about what the addition of STD services could mean for our mission and our community” said Deb Bolin, RN, Connect Medical Clinic Nurse Manager. “We are not only meeting the very real health care needs of young people, but we also create an opportunity for a one-on-one conversation about sexual integrity,” explained Bolin. “Those individual encounters can be very impactful! When young people learn the real, sometimes life-altering health effects of STDs, it’s very eye-opening. They can see that the healthiest choice is to save sexual intimacy for committed, life-long relationships.”



In addition, adding STD services creates a platform for Connect Medical Clinic nursing staff to provide sexual health education in the community. Partnering with the international women’s health organization known as FEMM (Fertility Education & Medical Management) the clinic staff are equipped to teach young people, both in the clinic and out in the community, about all facets of their reproductive and sexual health. “If a student has a positive encounter with one of our RNs in a classroom setting or at a welcome fair on campus, they are much more likely to say, ‘You know, I can trust this person. I’m going to walk over to Connect.’ Again, it’s all about the relationships.”



Expanded sexual health services required increased clinic space. To grow their services, the ministry moved from their initial location located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to a new space within an office park located at 683 State Ave., Suite E. They began serving patients there on July 24. Limited STD testing and treatment will be available starting in September.

Connect Medical Clinic is a non-profit clinic with services for both women and men. The staff is dedicated to serving those facing a sexual health crisis, including possible exposure to a sexually transmitted disease or an unplanned pregnancy, in a trusted, respectful environment. The clinic operates under the direction of a medical doctor, and patients are served by registered nurses. All services are offered free of charge, and the ministry depends on a community of support to fund their mission.



To make an appointment at Connect Medical Clinic, call 701-483-9353 or reach out through their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ConnectMedicalClinic. Hours of operation are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

