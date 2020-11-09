Men and women across the Diocese are preparing to begin the process of consecration to Saint Joseph by way of Father Donald Calloway’s recently-released book. The 33-day preparation can be done in a group or alone and makes for a great way to grow closer to Christ by better living the virtues of Saint Joseph, especially during this time marked by COVID-19. Although the consecration process can be started at any time, the start date chosen for beginning the Diocesan-wide devotion is Wednesday, November 25th so as to make the Act of Consecration on the Feast of the Holy Family, Sunday, December 27th. For more information on how to get started feel free to visit consecrationtostjoseph.org or contact Chris at ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com or (701) 204-7208.