Coordinator of Elementary Faith Formation, Bismarck

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit has an opening for a full-time Coordinator of Elementary Faith Formation. The position is under the supervision of the Director of Faith Formation in collaboration with the Rector. The coordinator is responsible for elementary faith formation (Pre-K through grade 6) and supports parents/guardians in their role as the primary faith educators of their children. Key responsibilities include: Envision and coordinate a pre-K through grade 6 catechetical program, to include the preparation of the sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist for children of the parish and school; Recruit, train, and provide faith formation opportunities for volunteer catechists; Create and provide opportunities for parents and parishioners to be involved in the faith life of the parish children. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Dianna Trnka, Business Manager, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND 58501, or dtrnka@cathedralparish.com.