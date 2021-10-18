Coordinator of Priests’ Services, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck is seeking to fill the full-time position of Coordinator of Priests’ Services. Responsibilities include serving as a resource to all diocesan priests as it relates to healthcare, insurance (healthcare, Medicare and long-term care), retirement planning and other benefits available to the priests of the Diocese, as well as coordinating the needs of diocesan retired priests, including the priests who reside at Emmaus Place (priest retirement home). The position is also responsible for coordinating the housing contracts and apartment assignments at Emmaus Place, as well as assisting Emmaus Place residents, if requested, with medical appointments and consultations, transportation needs and other appointments or needs that may arise. Knowledge of retirement planning, insurance coverages and some exposure to eldercare would be beneficial.
Competitive salary and benefits package provided. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or email to djordan@bismarckdiocese.com.