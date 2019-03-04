Corazon weekend March 29-31

The diocese has developed a program for struggling marriages called Corazon (Spanish for heart). Corazon is a weekend experience to be held March 29-31 in which couples will be challenged to soften their hearts by looking at what the Sacrament of Marriage is all about, look deeply into their own short-comings and failures and, finally, to offer different tools to help heal past hurts and move forward. No one will ever be turned away because of a lack of funds, however, non-refundable deposit of $100 to secure registration is requested. Register online at bismarckdiocese.com/corazon. Contact Tara at the diocesan Office of Family Ministry at 204-7209 for more information. The weekend location will be revealed to registrants only.