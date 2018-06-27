Counseling Clinician - Catholic Charities North Dakota, Fargo

Catholic Charities North Dakota, an accredited social service and licensed child welfare agency, is seeking a full-time Counseling Clinician for our Fargo office. The selected individual will provide therapy to individuals, couples, and families. Position requires two years of clinical experience, a master’s degree in social work with LICSW licensure in ND, or master’s degree in counseling with LPCC licensure in ND. Must be eligible for insurance reimbursement. Please submit cover letter and resume by July 20, 2018 to Dianne Nechiporenko, Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd. Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104, or email: dnechiporenko@catholiccharitiesnd.org, or fax: 701-356-7993. EEO