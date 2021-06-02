Covering priests in prayer

The founder of the Seven Sisters Apostolate said the Lord chose to invite her into His work of intentionally praying for the strengthening and sanctity of priests back in 2011. Now, ten years later, the apostolate has spread to six continents, 23 countries and all 50 states.
The apostolate began in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. The founder, Janette Howe, has recruited women all over the world to sign on for a holy hour each day of the week for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop. Each priest is to have seven women praying for him for at least one hour each day of the week. Janette discerned in prayer that bishops need intercessors morning, noon and night—21 women praying for him each week.
Parishioner of Minot’s Our Lady of Grace, Bev Cushing, is making it her mission to accomplish this goal of finding 21 prayer warriors, as she calls them, for Bishop Kagan. Prompted by the Holy Spirit, Bev is seeking a group from across the diocese to cover him in prayer.
Currently all priests in Minot are “covered”—those in parishes and a few retired priests. Included is Fr. Jadyn Nelson, president of Bishop Ryan Catholic Schools, who Bev prays for. Bev used to teach in the Catholic school system in Minot, and her children graduated from there, so she’s always felt a connection. She’s the group coordinator—referred to as anchoress—for Fr. Jadyn and has been praying for him for three years.
“When I decided to pray for Fr. Nelson a few years ago, I thought I would be doing such a wonderful thing for him, but I’ve realized that when you pray for God’s chosen, He blesses you,” Bev said. “God has blessed my family beyond measure.”
Fellow prayer warrior, Dione Bohl is the anchoress for the group that prays for Fr. Ken Phillips. Prior to that, the parishioner at Minot’s St. Therese, Church of the Little Flower, was praying for the former pastor, Fr. Fred Harvey for two years.
About four years ago, Dione was approached to be part of the Seven Sister Apostolate and it was an easy, “yes.”
“It’s about trust in the Holy Spirit that we understand that prayer for priests is essential,” she said. “They need our prayers for the big tasks they deal with daily.”
What stood out to Dione was the statement by the apostolate that describes their mission: A call to strengthen the Church by ensuring that a holy hour is prayed each day of the week for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop—a “holy wasting” (cf. Mt. 26:10) or lavishing of prayer for his deeper conformity to Christ.
“What stood out to me,” she added, “is that holy wasting of yourself for your parish and parish priest. There’s a holy purpose for that hour you spend strengthening the Church and the holy foundation. It’s a gift of ourselves to this mission.”
Father Bruce Krebs, currently pastor of Our Lady of Grace in Minot, thinks both parties—the sister in prayer and the priest—benefit from the Seven Sisters Apostolate. He certainly is strengthened by the prayers and he has been told by the women that it’s fulfilling for them.
He hadn’t heard about the apostolate prior to being assigned there in 2007. He’s grateful to be covered in prayer by the Seven Sisters and was very much in favor of the idea, acknowledging the need.
“We definitely need it these days to stay true to the call amidst all the worldly temptations to live for oneself,” he said. “It’s always been encouraging and supportive for me to know people are praying for me and sacrificing for my sake.”
He said that when people pray for priests, they are extending the benefit to the lay people that the priest serves. “Priests are tempted even more than lay people because the evil one wants to subvert us even more from helping lay people by bringing them to God,” Fr. Bruce said.
Bev can see the benefits of the apostolate and agrees that priests need our prayers now more than ever. “When you start praying for someone, you start seeing them in a different light,” she explained. “I see priests grow in holiness. They have a tough job.”
Father Bruce is set to retire on July 1 after 43 years as a priest for the diocese. He’s not sure if there will be a Seven Sisters group praying for him in retirement, but he’d welcome it. “Any priest knowing that someone is praying for him in this way will be a spiritual and emotional boost for him,” Fr. Bruce added.
The group praying for him recently presented him with a retirement gift of a handmade quilt. Bev made the quilt and included all the Sisters’ names who have prayed for him the last three years embroidered on the back.
Father Adam Maus has been appointed the new pastor of Our Lady of Grace beginning July 1. The Seven Sisters currently praying for Fr. Bruce will be “transferred” to Fr. Maus. If enough women come forward, Fr. Bruce will have a group praying for him again in retirement.
While it would be ideal to have all priests covered in prayer, the primary goal is to have parish priests covered first. Women are asked to commit to the apostolate for one year. May is the month that sisters discern to pray for a priest/bishop. In June, around the feast day of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, sisters make their commitment to pray a holy hour, one day a week, for one hour in front of the tabernacle in adoration, for a priest/bishop for one year.
Generally, women join by being asked by another sister. “I’m always on the lookout, especially in adoration,” explained Dione. “I feel like I’m led by the Holy Spirit. I ask the Holy Spirit to reveal to me who might be willing to answer the call to participate.”
Dione added that simplicity is the biggest draw—it is for her and for most women she knows. Most women, moms especially, are over scheduled. To commit to the group, you choose a day, the hour and stay with it for a year. Most groups have substitutes available for backup.
Most women find their own path on how to spend the hour. The group provides suggestions and prayer cards. Sometimes a priest will reach out to the anchoress with a special intention. “He knows we’re out there,” Dione added.
Anyone interested in more information or willing to join a Seven Sisters Apostolate group to pray for a diocesan priest or Bishop Kagan, can reach out by sending an email to sevensistersbismarck@gmail.com or calling Kathy at 701-389-2253. More information on the Seven Sisters Apostolate can be found at sevensistersapostolate.org
