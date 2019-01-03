CSW Week 2019

Catholic schools across the diocese will celebrate Catholic Schools Week Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. This special week is filled with activities to help students celebrate their faith such as Masses, carnivals, contests and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.



The Diocese of Bismarck has Catholic elementary and junior high schools in Mandan, Fort Yates, Williston, Dickinson, Minot and Bismarck. There are also diocesan Catholic high schools in Dickinson, Minot and Bismarck. More than 2,700 students are enrolled in Catholic schools in our diocese.



A tradition for several of the schools in our diocese is their annual carnival. Some are one day events like the annual carnival at St. Joseph in Mandan on Sunday, Jan. 27. Others offer multiple days of entertainment like the carnival at Bishop Ryan in Minot Jan. 25-27, while St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck welcomes everyone to their 68 th annual carnival on Feb. 1-3.



Another popular CSW activity is the annual “Know Your Faith” contest. Students at the three high schools vie for the spot to compete against the other schools in the diocese as well as students from Shanley High School in Fargo and Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks, Minn. This year’s competition will be held at Fargo Shanley on Wednesday, Jan. 30.



For the first year, Trinity Catholic Schools will be participating in a nationwide Catholic Schools Week event called “Many Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving to Catholic Schools.” This 24-hour fundraising event will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and wrap up at 12 noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30. This initiative of the National Catholic Education Association is designed to be a day to support Catholic schools in their already existing advancement efforts by leveraging social media to encourage philanthropists to give to their local Catholic school over the 24-hour period.



Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. These events allow students to focus on the value of Catholic education and its contributions to our churches and our communities.

